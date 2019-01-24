Rest in peace

Obituary for the late

Barbara Sutcliffe Race

May 6, 1939 – January 21, 2019

On Monday, January 21, 2019, Mrs. Barbara Sutcliffe Race of Oliver passed away peacefully at Sunnybank Centre after a long illness at the age of 79 years.

She was predeceased by her parents Tom and Agnes Roe and brother Matt Roe.

Barb will be fondly remembered by her loving family including husband Ernie Race of 58 years; sons Jon Race and Phil Race (Jan) as well as grandchildren Franki and Brett.

Barb trained in England as a school teacher before coming to Canada in 1960 and taught in the NWT, Yukon and other parts of BC before settling in Oliver in 1977 where Barb and Ernie ran a couple of businesses.

Barb and Ernie spent their first seventeen years (1960 – 1977) in Canada living in seven different mining towns in the NWT, Yukon and BC. While on a family vacation travelling through the Okanagan in 1970, Barb and Ernie decided Oliver was where they wanted to end up. Seven years later they arrived for good, spending the next 42 years here.

Over the years, Barb volunteered with the Lady Lions, the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift shop, hosted Japanese exchange students, loved knitting hats, toques, scarfs and mittens for church groups to distribute to children in need and volunteered in Mexico feeding the needy.

Barb enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, curling, travelling and golf, including the ever elusive hole-in-one that is still eluding Ernie.

Donations are gratefully accepted for Freemasons’ Cancer Car Program.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday February 2, 2019 at the Oliver Elks Hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com