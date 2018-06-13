Rest in Peace

Ronald Douglas Galloway

February 14, 1942 – June 9, 2018

Ronald (Ron) 76, of Oliver BC passed away in the comfort of his own home after a long-fought battle with lung disease. Ron was born to Douglas and Agnes Galloway in Victoria BC before they moved to Calgary with his parents shortly after WWII. Ron went to Mount Royal College before entering the oil and gas industry which granted him the opportunity to travel and live in various cities across North America. Eventually he returned to Calgary and started up Testmaster Production Services, where he met his wife Maggie and enjoyed being his own boss before retiring to Oliver BC in 1995.

After retirement Ron operated the family’s cherry orchard north of Oliver and helped run the family Bed & Breakfast (Morbrook Farms), where he loved hosting visitors from far and wide. Ron was always an avid golfer and kept the company of many great friends he made over the years at their annual golf trips. As an adult, Ron picked up skiing and shared numerous ski trips with family and friends to various Pacific Northwest Resorts.

Once settled in Oliver, Ron volunteered with the local Crime Watch and enjoyed working with the Oliver Kinsmen when they put on the Kinsmen Rodeo. Beyond this, he did not shy away from the local Legion or golf clubhouse for a pint or a scotch with friends. Ron enjoyed travelling, with many trips to Mexico and the United States, the most recent being a tropical adventure to Maui in 2017. Ron is survived by his loving wife Maggie, brother Rick (Gail), children Doug, Graham, Brooklyn (Marshall), & Morgan, and grandson Kyle who he thought the world of.

An informal service will be held at Linden Gardens in Kaleden on Monday June 18th at 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug someone you love and tell them how special they are to you.

