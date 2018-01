Obituary: SALSNEK, John Michael

Nature artist John Salsnek passed away at home on December 30th after a valiant battle with cancer, his wife, Stephanie, and beloved pup at his bedside. He is survived by his mother, sister, niece, nephew and extended 2 & 4 legged family.

Private celebration to be held in his beloved Paw Prints Gallery. The family thanks you for your understanding.

Special thanks to PRH Oncology and SOGH Palliative Care for their compassionate care.