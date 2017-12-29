Rest in Peace

Obituary for the late (Muriel) Florence Greenwood

May 23, 1950 – December 26, 2017

On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, (Muriel) Florence Greenwood passed in to the presence of her Lord and Savior after a long battle with cancer.

She was born May 23, 1950 in Swan River Manitoba and when Florence was 12 years old her family moved to Wilmer, BC. She married Edward Greenwood on December 21, 1968. As life progressed they had three beautiful daughters, and moved to several communities throughout BC. Eventually Florence and Edward moved to Oliver, BC in 1990 and settled into the community. Florence spent her working career holding several positions at a Valley First Credit Union and Osoyoos Credit Union.

Florence cherished her personal relationship with Jesus and showed it through many missionary trips to Russia, West Indies, Moldova, and mostly Mexico. She was also deeply involved with her church family at Park Drive Pentecostal Church by serving in many roles.

Florence is survived by her husband Edward; three daughters, Jo-Deane (Matthew), Jenelle (Steve) and April (Mark); 7 grandchildren Katelyn, Megan, Luke, Kiah, Kaleb, Noah, and Reyhan; her siblings Marie, Marg (Don), Francis, Harold (Vivian), Josie (Clarence), and Norma and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her sister Bev.

The family has chosen to host a celebration of life service in the Spring 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos