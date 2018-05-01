Rest in peace

Gordon Morrison

April 25, 1930 – April 28, 2018

Born on April 25, 1930, in Winnipeg, Gord (as he preferred to be called) was the third child of John and Pearl (nee Kennett) Morrison. The children, Ken, Pearl and Gord, were born 5 years apart, so he barely knew his older brother until later on in life, but the older children were very fond of their little brother.

Gord was predeceased by both parents and both siblings, his wife, Joan, his second son, Robert (Bob ) as well as his sister-in-law, Dorothy, nephew, Jaimie, his brother-in-law, Harvey Peterson, and his niece, Arlene. Left to grieve are his sons John (Connie), Dave (Leni), daughter-in-law, Linda (Bob, deceased), grandchildren: Robin, Heather (Patrick), Steven, Claire and Aiden, as well as his long-time companion, Yvonne and her two children, Michelle and Terry, as well as nieces and nephews: Wayne, Joanne, John, Gordon, Karen, Catherine, Leigh, Ian and their spouses and children.

As a teenager and young man, Gord loved to play hockey and contact sports. His hockey career took him to Trail, B.C. where he played a season with the Smoke Eaters in the late 40’s, before being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens Training Camp. It was then he realized that hockey was more violent a sport than he cared to pursue so he returned to Winnipeg.

He and his high-school sweetheart, Joan, were married and raised 3 boys. He loved taking them on camping trips to different parts of the country, rain or shine.

He became an accomplished accredited real estate appraiser, as well as competent in real estate sales, and over the years, was hired by different financial institutions in Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Montreal and Calgary, going through a series of personal highs and lows and, finally ending up in Edmonton. That’s where he met Yvonne, and in the fall of 1987, they started their journey together.

After his retirement from Mortgage Manager at TD Bank, he returned to appraising residential properties in the Edmonton Area for a few years. Vacation time was often spent visiting family on either side, but often just relaxing in the sunshine in the beautiful South Okanagan. It was natural then that in late 2000, they should retire in Oliver, a quiet little town with plenty of outdoor space which he loved. Sports were still a big part of his life, so they joined the newly-opened Inkameep Golf Course, and Gord eventually took up curling in winter. Having a keen eye for colour coordination, it wasn’t unusual for Yvonne to ask his opinion on the right combination for a quilt she was putting together at any particular time. Gord also had many friends. And, most of all, he had a simple faith that he lived, and a contagious sense of humour shared with those closest to him.

Unfortunately, in mid-2013, Gord began showing signs of dementia and balance problems and shortly thereafter, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Yvonne always remained at his side and became his sole caregiver, until the latter part of 2017, when his health took a steep decline and he needed hospitalization, followed by long-term care. Thankfully, there was a facility nearby that would eventually accommodate him, with Yvonne not far away, ever advocating for him.

Gord will be missed by his family and close friends who loved him dearly. He wanted to thank all our wonderful neighbours and friends who spent time visiting him, loving, encouraging and humouring him, and bringing him little treats to enjoy.

The family especially wishes to thank Dr. Evans, Dr. Davidson, the staff at South Okanagan General Hospital, McKinney Place, and particularly the ever-diligent and caring staff at Sunnybank Centre for the wonderful care he received.

His ashes will be spread in a private ceremony on the shores of beautiful Lake Winnipeg, near his family of origin, a spot very dear to his heart. Rest in peace, dear Gord, we love you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sunnybank Centre, 36657 79th St. Oliver B.C. V0H 1T0, or to Parkinson’s Research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

