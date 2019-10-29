Rest in peace

On Friday, October 25, 2019, Mr. Robert Edward Goltz of Oliver passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 62 years.

He was predeceased by his father Eddie Goltz and grandparents Adolf & Emily Goltz and George & Alblona Kilback.

Robert will be fondly remembered his loving family including wife Caroline; son Nathan (Katerina) and their children Lucious and Niaz; daughters Sarah Goltz and Sabrina (Ray) Nunes and their children Oliver and Winnie; mother Martha; mother-in-law Helen Kole; aunty Rita Klein; brothers Lloyd and Kevin; six sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Robert had a long career as a farmer and entrepreneur. He was a long-time member of the Grape Growers Association. Robert was awarded Farmer of the Year and received an Award of Distinction from the BC Wine Institute.

Robert was very generous with his time and volunteered the BC Wildlife Federation, the Grape Growers Association and Sportsmen Association where he helped with the sheep feeding program, tree planting, controlling the geese population and received many awards.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, designing and welding with wood and metal and travelling which included trips to Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii, Jamaica, Brazil, Africa, the Queen Charlottes and Alaska.

A celebration of Robert’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Oliver Community Centre.

Source: Nunes Pottinger

Photo: South Okanagan Photos