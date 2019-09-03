Rest in peace

In loving memory

Brenda Marie Shaw

September 9, 1946

August 16, 2019

It is with great sorrow that the family of Brenda Marie Shaw announce her sudden passing on Friday August 16,2019. Brenda was born in St Martin’s hospital in Oliver to Russell and Lena Shaw. She was the second of four girls. She was predeceased by her sister Lorraine Regina on August 28, 1952, her father Russell on October 7, 2005, her mother Lena on October 3, 2011, and her sister Norma Elizabeth on November 18, 2013.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her sister Sandra Jones [Frank], nephew Dean Jones [Elena] and children Alessandra and Dylan, her niece Angela deKergommeaux and her children Sophie and Nicolas as well as many cousins and friends.

Brenda completed all of her schooling in Oliver, graduating in 1964, then completing Grade X111 the following year. She attended Simon Fraser University for one year.

Brenda had many interests during her lifetime. She played softball, knitting, taught herself to play the guitar and oil paint, became involved in politics, worked with the Catholic Youth Group for several years in the 1980’s and played guitar for the Saturday night mass.

Her business career included banking and retail positions in Vancouver, Edmonton, Kelowna and Oliver.

When she returned to Oliver in the early 1980’s she worked at Field’s Store eventually becoming assistant manager. The highlights of her working life were twofold: secretarial work for Bill Barlee [MLA for the South Okanagan] in Osoyoos and working for the Oliver Chamber of Commerce. She retired from working as an employee at K & C Silviculture.

Brenda’s lifelong love of history and writing became a passion in her later years.

Brenda will be remembered for her family stories and amazing genealogy research that connected long lost family members not only of the Shaw family but for many other families as well. She will be dearly missed by family and her many Facebook friends.

We would like to thank Dr Entwistle for his care and concern of Brenda over many years of seeing her as a patient.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by an urn interment and committal at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. A reception in the church lower hall will follow the committal.

Donations are gratefully accepted for a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com