Residents escape morning fire in Osoyoos

Residents escape

All the residents of an Osoyoos rooming house escaped unharmed from a late morning house fire just east of the town boundary.

The fire began about 10:30 from a so-far unknown cause. The outside of the structure remained standing, but the building was clearly gutted as Osoyoos Fire Department firefighters mopped up shortly before noon.

Osoyoos RCMP commander Sergeant Jason Bayda told ODN at the scene that the home was occupied by several tenants and that all of them apparently managed to get out safely.

One of the tenants, who wouldn’t stop to talk with a reporter, was dressed in emergency personnel white coveralls, having evidently lost his clothing in the blaze.

Flames and smoke could be seen from a considerable distance from the house at 87th Street and 92nd Avenue.