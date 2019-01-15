Town citizens to be consulted on vacation home rentals

The Town of Oliver is looking at getting a handle on short-term vacation rentals in the community.

Services like AirBnb and VRBO provide important tourist accommodation, but can bring along a series of challenges cutting into the supply of rental units and changing the character of neighbourhoods.

Town staff identified 24 properties suspected of operating as vacation rentals and found 96% of them in areas designated for single family homes.

The report suggested council could outright ban vacation rentals or try to control them through a permitting process similar to Nelson and Penticton

(A B&B is a place in a home which can be rented to those wanting such a travel option – no kitchen allowed. A vacation rental can be a suite within a house or a whole house which is not occupied by an onsite owner)

Town staff, however, are recommending the municipality conduct public consultation on the issue before making a final decision, as the town hasn’t gathered enough feedback on the issue to date.

“As any change to the current regulation of vacation rentals will likely require an amendment to the Official Community Plan, the town will need to undertake ‘early and ongoing’ consultation with any ‘persons, organizations and authorities’ that council deems appropriate,” the report states.

Zoning and the OCP actually does NOT allow vacation rentals in low density zones but Town staff have issued business licenses to 2 such operations. Staff now seeking advice from public and council on how to bring the issue into conformity with all laws, bylaws, and policies.