Rescue off the island

Okanagan River south of McAlpine Bridge (HwY 97) is wild and has a number of small islands in it.

Today around 2 o’clock – people floating down the river got into a bit of trouble with the swift current and high level of the river. 2 people apparently safe on shore awaiting help to get to the mainland.

Oliver Fire Department (Rescue Units) attended to determine all are safe but need to get off the island they are on.

That work in progress. 2 people apparently safe on shore awaiting help to get to the mainland.

ODN determined that to get a good picture we would have to interfere in the operation and DID not.