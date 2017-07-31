Rescue off the island

Okanagan River south of  McAlpine Bridge (HwY 97) is wild and has a number of small islands in it.

Today around 2 o’clock – people floating down the river got into a bit of trouble with the  swift current and high level of the river. 2 people apparently safe on shore awaiting help to get to the mainland.

Oliver Fire Department (Rescue Units) attended to determine all are safe but need to get off the island they are on.

ODN determined that to get a good picture we would have to interfere in the operation and DID not.

 

