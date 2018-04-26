Report – Osoyoos RCMP

Phone/Internet Fraud

Over the last week the Osoyoos RCMP received multiple reports of phone and computer scams. One scam which has become common during tax season centers around the victim being told they have a debt owed to a government agency and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The victims are often asked for personal information and provided avenues of how to pay the debt to have the warrant vacated. The caller/fraudster often becomes threatening or uses coercive language. People are reminded to not provide any personal information and to not send money to these fraudsters. If in doubt, call the police or the government agency directly.

A second scam that has resurfaced this week involves a phone call to a person advising them their loved one has been arrested and in order for them to be released, bail in a given amount must be paid. The caller/fraudster may ask for personal information including banking information or advise the person to go to the bank and make a deposit to an account. The caller/fraudster often becomes threatening or uses coercive language. In one recent call the fraudster used a phone spoofing app and called a victim making it appear the call was from their relative’s phone, making the scam even more believable. People are reminded that bail can be paid at your local court house and in most cases your local police station. Again, if in doubt, call the police detachment directly for where the loved one is said to be held.

Bicycle Pedestrian Safety

With the warmer weather now upon us the Osoyoos RCMP would like to remind driver’s to watch for pedestrians or persons on bicycles, scooters, etc. As well, those on bicycles or scooters are reminded to adhere to the safety rules of the road. Dismount and walk your bicycle or scooter across a crosswalk, make eye contact with the vehicle driver before crossing, wear a helmet, have a bell and at night ensure you wear reflective clothing and have lights to make it easier for drivers to see you. Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about ways to stay safe while riding a bicycle or scooter.

51 Year Old Male Charged with Break and Enter

In late March and early April the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a rash of break and enters and thefts from recreational trailers/motorhomes on Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. On April 7, 2018 51 year old Scott Andrew PAQUETTE was arrested after he was found to be unlawfully in a recreational trailer on Lakeshore Drive. PAQUETTE attended court on April 23, 2018 where he was convicted of Break and Enter and sentenced to 120 days jail followed by 18 months of probation.