Report on Schools – District 53

Board of Education Report September 25, 2019

Welcome to the new school year! On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish all our students and staff

a successful year. Following are some highlights of items discussed at the September 25, 2019 School

District No. 53 Board of Education meeting.

Administration informed the Board of the August professional development opportunities that occurred

this summer. These included 2 days of Indigenous Culture Camps where participants in Keremeos went

to tour a pit house and the Ochre Bluffs in Princeton, and Oliver/Osoyoos participants walked from

Rattlesnake Point across the desert to the Desert Center then had a personal tour around the center

with a former student. These camps were designed to increase cultural understanding for incorporating

this knowledge into schools and classrooms. Other professional development included a session on

connecting math to community, place and culture, fundamental movement skills for K-7, and a very well

attended session on social emotional learning through play. We believe that School District No. 53 has a

very robust professional development program and will continue to support these types of learning

opportunities.

Our career programs have had a busy start up with students enrolled in work experience, Youth Work in

Trades, and Youth Train in Trades. Our Youth Train in Trades numbers for the first semester are where

we expect them as many of our students enroll in semester two at colleges around the province.

School District No. 53 hosted the Post-Secondary Institution (PSI) Day in our district on September 24.

Representatives from 14 post-secondary institutions visited Osoyoos where SESS students also attended.

They visited SOSS for a mini-career fair along with information sessions for students in Grades 10, 11 and

12.

The Board passed the Audited Financial Statements for the past year and we would like to thank Russ

Jones, Deputy Auditor General and his team for the great work. Mr. Jones advised that his audit found

that the financial statements fairly represented the financial position of the Board.

The Board passed an amended Capital Plan Bylaw in order to obtain a new wheelchair accessible bus.

The Board was also informed of the large amount of summer work projects throughout the district that

were completed.

Finally, the additional transportation fund is continuing in the 2019-20 year. The district will receive

$209,000 to enhance transportation. The Ministry of Education sets the purpose for the funding which

includes reducing or eliminating rider fees, enhancing safety and services to students, reducing rider

times, and increasing efficiency of our transportation service.

Rob Zandee, Chairperson

School District No. 53