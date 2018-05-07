Report from Fire Chief

Spring Training Seminar 2018

There were 26 different events going on each one was repeated 8 times.

There were 75 fire departments in attendence including 3 from Alberta and 1 from Washington State.

71 other departments from around BC

16 of the training events were taught by Oliver firefighters and another 3 were assisted by Oliver firefighters.

Other agencies involved in training were West Kelowna Volunteers, Rescue Canada (swift water and dynamic rescue), Fortis LNG and Electric,

Ministry of Enviroment, RCMP bomb squad, Tactical patient care, and Carlton rescue equipment. We used 16 cars during the weekend

Local businesses that assisted us were Sabyan Auto, Desert Recycling, Structurlam, Okanagan Containers, Greyback Construction, Rapid Industries and our major sponsor Fortis.

Our Saturday night party went great with a large number of local people in attendance. Overall it was one of our best events I hope we didn’t inconvience too many local people, we are already looking forward to doing it again in 2020 when we will have a Hotel to fill with firefighters.

Special thanks to OK Falls, Osoyoos, and Willowbrook Volunteer FD for trucks for water supply.

Bob Graham (questions submitted by ODN)