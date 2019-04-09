Reno project at Oliver Hospital – ready to go – or downgraded in scope?

Town of Oliver councilors told Monday that a building permit for the local hospital had been let but the value of the construction much less than the expected $1 million.

The permit value is now $691,017 which surprised Councillor Petra Vientimilla who remarked she was under the impression the project was “over budget” which may account for the long delay in getting the work started after being approved in the spring of last year – with 40 percent of the capital cost to be bourn by the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.

There is no indication of when the project will start or be completed – or – what change in scope has been agreed to by the Ministry of Health.

***

Interior Health announced it is moving forward with a $970,000 upgrade to the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) which will improve patient privacy, flow, and the overall quality care provided to residents in the Oliver area.

The project is partially funded by the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD), who today formally approved its share of the project. The OSRHD will contribute 40 per cent of the project, with the Province of BC contributing the remaining 60 per cent. The health authority will now be consulting with local physicians and staff to make sure that the upgraded space best meets the needs of patients and providers.”

Construction upgrades will include: developing a new waiting and triage area, a separate public emergency department entrance and the relocation of admitting and administration services. Once complete, patients requiring emergency treatment will access the emergency room from a separate entrance, ensuring privacy. The project will also include new exterior signage.

The design phase is expected to begin in spring 2018, and will include consultation with site staff and physicians to ensure the upgrades align with ongoing operational needs. Following a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and an evaluation of responses, Interior Health will award a successful proponent to complete the design, which will include developing drawings and specifications for the new layout of the emergency department.

“By moving forward with this next step, we are closer to ensuring the emergency department continues to meet the needs of people who provide and receive care at SOGH,” said Carl Meadows, Health Service Administrator, South Okanagan, Interior Health.

“We are committed to working with physicians and to ensure the renovated space is efficient in terms of size and configuration and provides an improved space to continue to provide exemplary care to local residents.” The emergency department will remain open during construction, which is expected to begin in winter 2018.