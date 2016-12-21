Oliver RCMP would like to remind residents not to leave their vehicles running while unattended with the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked. Oliver RCMP received two reports of Theft of Vehicle on Monday morning where the suspects specifically targeted these vehicles because they were left running and unattended. Please remember that it is better to have a cold car than no car!

Also, a reminder to avoid leaving items in your vehicle such as Christmas gifts, phones, and/or wallets for even a short period of time as criminals will break windows to get to items of value in your vehicle.

Thank you.

Corporal Christina Tarasoff

Oliver Detachment