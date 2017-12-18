Remembering Gary Guraliuk

Gary Guraliuk

1939 – 2017

On Wednesday afternoon, December 13, 2017, with great sadness Gary Guraliuk of Oliver passed away suddenly at the Curling rink at the age of 78 years.

He will always be remembered by his loving family including daughter Kathleen Bell & her husband Greg, daughter Debbie McKearney & her husband John; grandchildren Marlise Kelsey & her husband Geoff, Niki Cecil & her husband Michael, Liam McKearney & his wife Maiah & Declan McKearney; great-grandchildren Ethan, Aidan & Emilie Kelsey; Jakob, Joshua, Caleb & Luke Cecil & Jadon, Jacob & Alivia McKearney.

Gary had a passion for karaoke and loved singing with the Vintage Voices. He loved curling, golfing and attending the local Junior Hockey games. He enjoyed travelling with friends including a recent trip to Bali with his friend Mac. Coffee time was always at Tim’s where he met many of his friends for a good chin wag. One of the popular topics was an in depth study of the cars as Gary had over 80 vintage model cars.

It was very important to Gary to volunteer his time to the community and was a proud member of the Elk’s lodge & the Legion. He loved helping others & volunteered his time coaching women fastball for over 30 years, which he was affectionately known as “Mr. G”. He also coached bowling & curling for many years.

Gary was always smiling and had an infectious laugh. He made many friends in his 21 years in Oliver, who will miss him dearly.

Everyone who knew and loved him is welcome to attend his burial service at the Oliver Cemetery at 1:00pm Wednesday December 20, 2017 and a celebration of his life at 2:00pm at the Elks Hall. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oliver Elks Lodge and/or the Oliver Legion.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos.