Register at Oliver Parks and Recreation

Active Art (2-4 years)

Is your little one too active to sit during a typical art class or craft? We have the perfect solution! This physically active art class includes a variety of unique ways of throwing, stomping, popping and car racing, to create beautiful art! Parent participation in required.

$12.00/4 sessions

Thursday, April 12 – May 3

3:15-4:00pm

Location TBA

BlastBall (4-6 years)

BlastBall provides an ideal entry level of play for the youngster who will go on to play the game of softball or baseball. Participants will start with BlastBall and move into T-ball over the 10 week program.

$48.00

Monday & Thursday April 23 – June 21 (no class May 21)

4:15-4:45pm

Community Park

Parachute Fun (3-5 years)

Active play, songs, creative movement, and lots of parachute time! Get an active start and develop movement skills, coordination, and social interaction with others. Parent participation is required.

$12.00/4 sessions

Tuesday, April 17 – May 8

9:30am-10:15am

1/3 Hall

Mini Chefs (6-10, 11-15 years)

Children will learn the basics of food preparation, cooking techniques, and food safety. This is a hands-on class where your mini chef will learn the basics of cooking and have the opportunity to create dishes from scratch. It’s a fun environment for children to get a little messy and experience flavours of the world such as curries, pastries and homemade pasta. Please inform us of any food allergies or sensitivities at the time of registration.

$36.00

Thursday, April 26 – May 31

3:30pm-4:30pm (11-15 years)

4:45pm-5:45pm (6-10 years)

Baseball (7-10 years, 11 – 17 years)

Boys and girls are invited to come out on the field to have fun and learn basic baseball skills in a non-competitive environment. There are opportunities to play games against other communities. Pre-registration is required, fee includes t-shirt.

$56.00

Monday & Thursdays April 23 – June 21 (no class May 21)

5:00pm-6:00pm (7-10 years)

6:00-7:30pm (11-17 years)

Diamond #1 & 2 –Oliver Community Park Fields