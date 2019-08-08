Regional Director speaks about fire

I have just finished a tour of the fire area and it is in my opinion now moving into a much more dangerous phase as the properties now threatened are directly in the path, and are for the most part in densely treed and heavy brush areas.
These properties are to the south and in the direction the wind has been consistently moving this fire. This makes air support in that direction next to impossible as the smoke is thick and there is zero visibility. Threatened are a large number of residents on the east side of the OIB lands and these include a large number of ranches and livestock operations. There are also the more populated areas of Shrike Hill and McKinney Rd a little farther to the east.
To all who have been threatened and are now threatened by this fire my thoughts and prayers go out to you. I must also express my respect and gratitude to the Provincial forestry emergency services, air and ground crews for their outstanding efforts, they are truly the best in the world.
Rick Knodel
Area “C” Director
Comments
Mary Maccullough says
I am curious as to why they , the Forrest tire dept. , are not using the large fire aircraft #47 & 49 designed to fight fires. They are sitting on the tarmac at the Penticton airport idiling?
Publisher: Mary you are repeating yourself. Resources are dispatched by the professionals. The terrain, major power lines, manpower on the ground are some of the reasons NOT to use the large water bombers. Once the smoke clears later today I am certain we will see the skimmers, the manpower, the dozers and the 13 helicopters do another great day of steer flames away from lives, homes, and important infrastructure: gas line, power lines, water and sewer plants etc.
BTW there really is NO Forrest Tire dept.
Sandra Smith says
I appreciate the director’s concerns, but in this situation, I would rather hear info from the BC Wildfire Service – they are producing reasonable updates on their website, twitter and Facebook.
Some of the armchair fire experts on Facebook are not very helpful.
We all need to be vigilant and careful – we don’t need another fire.
Publisher: Do you not live in a completely different Regional District – KBRD?
Rick Irvine says
In a case like this where so many homes are threatend there should be updates every 2 hours at least, not only at the end of the day. They have a control centre and must know the progress and the direction and speed the fire is moving.