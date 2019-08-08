Regional Director speaks about fire

I have just finished a tour of the fire area and it is in my opinion now moving into a much more dangerous phase as the properties now threatened are directly in the path, and are for the most part in densely treed and heavy brush areas.

These properties are to the south and in the direction the wind has been consistently moving this fire. This makes air support in that direction next to impossible as the smoke is thick and there is zero visibility. Threatened are a large number of residents on the east side of the OIB lands and these include a large number of ranches and livestock operations. There are also the more populated areas of Shrike Hill and McKinney Rd a little farther to the east.

To all who have been threatened and are now threatened by this fire my thoughts and prayers go out to you. I must also express my respect and gratitude to the Provincial forestry emergency services, air and ground crews for their outstanding efforts, they are truly the best in the world.

Rick Knodel

Area “C” Director