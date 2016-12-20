Reflects poorly on RCMP at every level

Statement from Deputy Commr. Craig Callens
Re: Conclusion of Disciplinary Hearing – Cst Amit Goyal (shown above)
2016-12-20
Today, December 20, 2016, the Disciplinary Hearing for Constable Amit Goyal was concluded after I withdrew allegations of misconduct. This matter, which has been the subject of media and public interest, was relative to incidents that occurred in late 2012.
In 2014 I requested that the matter be subject to an Adjudication Board Hearing under provisions outlined in the previous RCMP Act. While I had hoped it would be resolved in a timely manner, there were a series of processes, logistical requirements and four requests for adjournment by Constable Goyal and/or his counsel that contributed to significant delays in having this matter resolved in a timely fashion.
On September 8, 2016, new information was brought forward verbally, prior to a scheduled hearing, that required my consideration as the Appropriate Officer and therefore an adjournment was requested by the Appropriate Officers Representative on my behalf.
Ultimately, on November 8, 2016, I received the formal written package of new information from Constable Goyal’s counsel. The materials contained information that provided alternate theories that could not be disputed due to contradictory expert information. This was the first that this information was made available for my consideration. Once reviewed, I was able to reach the decision that it was not in the public interest to proceed as there was not a reasonable likelihood of substantiating the allegations. Therefore, the allegations have been withdrawn and the matter concluded.
Constable Goyal has remained a member of the RCMP throughout this internal process. Given his prolonged absence from the workplace, efforts will now focus on ensuring he meets the required standards and training prior to his return to duty.
This protracted process and lack of timely resolution is why the RCMP welcomed the legislative changes to the RCMP Act in 2014. The new conduct process allows misconduct to be addressed in a more responsive, timely and effective manner, and at the lowest appropriate level of authority. Emphasis is also placed on identifying remedial, corrective and educative solutions, rather than being limited to applying punitive sanctions.
Comments
john knight says
jack- look up [ cknw – dirty cop or whistle blower] and then you will know who carried the most dirt. it is very much self explanatory.
Publisher: The CKNW story based on leaked documents is an amazing record of what happened to this member.
It is compelling.
To answer a few questions: No criminal charges were ever laid by the Crown (a separate agency). This was a disciplinary hearing on allegations not proven. One question from me: who delayed this for FOUR years.
Carolyn Tipler says
Thank you for your comment John Knight I hope others take time to read it. And maybe I should add and understand what they read.
Ron McLeod says
Now this?… after three years paid vacation! Who says there isn’t a Santa Claus!
John Bjerkan says
Let’s get something straight. This guy walked on all charges. Do not assume for one second that he is innocent, only that the charges could not be sustained. I expect nothing less from the RCMP. Now back to our regular programming where we harass the bejezus out of our women members.
Bonnie Thompson says
Be much better if they were to tell us what this new information is that they received that caused them to reconsider their decision. Without it we are left to guess and reach conclusions based on the RCMP’s past behavior.
Kevin tomlin says
Can’t believe our system has failed us this bad ,I guess they had to find him innocent or we would want the last three years of his wages paid back. Makes it hard to try and do things right when the law can get away with this kind of crime ,we pay ,but not them toooo bad
bob graham says
Just so long as they post him in Quebec
Peter Winters says
I saw this coming, what a shame that the RCMP have yet again proved their lack of ability to govern themselves. This now cements in peoples mind that there is no punishment for those in the RCMP.