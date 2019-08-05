Red bird three

Eagle Bluff (K51244)

Last updated: Monday, August 05, 2019 at 12:32 PM

Location: approximately 10 km southeast of Okanagan Falls (also north of Oliver which is likely closer)

This is not an interface fire – Residents of homes etc – warned to be alert. No danger at the moment.

Area of fire remains at 120 Hectares.

Resources

100 personnel have been assigned to the incident and will arrive on site throughout the day. Two pieces of heavy equipment are also on site today. Crews will be operating 24 hours a day on this incident until further notice.

A Structure Protection Specialist has been activated as well. They will be working downslope to assess residences in the area.

Resources are continually challenged by the steep and rocky terrain in the area and site safety is a priority.

Six helicopters have been mobilized to respond. Additional air support will be available throughout the day, as required. (Only 1 this morning joined by two others at about noon. All other resources not visible.