Recent quotes about public meetings about a National Park

Wyse doesn’t understand why some people are pushing to have public meetings when several were hosted by the Network (South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network) eight years ago.

“The opposition guys showed up in their camouflage outfits and were threatening and calling her (Doreen) a liar.”

Doreen Olson said the meetings she organized were open to everyone, adding that Parks Canada also hosted their own (meetings) in 2010.

“This business about they (people) haven’t had time to talk is just not true.” – she said

Below a quote from OIB Chief Clarence Louie:

“And neither I nor the Osoyoos Indian Band has received the necessary information that a proper feasibility study would provide in order to have an educated opinion on being for or against the proposed national park,” he writes.

Chief Louie continues later, “I am in favour of a national park if, and a big if, the feasibility study and negotiating meetings lead to an agreement that covers off the many issues and concerns that Okanagan First Nation people have.”

A letter to the Oliver Chronical from Marion Boyd –

Dear Lyonel:

“Why would you do an editorial calling for a referendum in the same paper where you report that our elected Council decided not to pursue such a thing?

Why would you not publish one word that Ian Hunt said in his presentation to Council that persuaded the Council to make their decision? Why would you publish Sarah Boyle’s presentation to Council and intersperse it with one negative interpretation after another and not one positive comment”.

Without Richard McGuire’s investigative reporting we have no credible source of information in the South Okanagan to help us make evidence based decisions. (Richard retired from the Times)

Jack Bennest’s personal blog, Oliver Daily News, has never reported one thing from the 5 years of informative public meetings to discuss Park issues.

The Oliver Chronicle appears clearly anti-Park and today suddenly the Osoyoos Times (owned by the same company as the Chronicle) is following that lead despite the fact the Mayor of Osoyoos is vocal about her support of the Park proposal and is positioning Osoyoos to get the economic benefits of a Park.

Oliver seems to be determined to retain its status as the little prison town north of Osoyoos. We need to do better.”