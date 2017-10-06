Recent poll and the future

One regular reader pointed out that it seems possible for some people to vote more than once in recent POLLS on ODN

Our check of the log cannot prove that even though result on the ‘smoking in parks’ poll seemed a bit skewered.

The next POLL will try something interesting:

Only those that are listed in the computer as “named commenters” will be able to vote.

So comment soon and comment often – and that includes – those that publish FREE event notices and FREE classified ads

Two names needed at all time to comment on ODN.