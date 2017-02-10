Ottawa, February 8, 2017 – The food recall five days ago has been updated to include additional products. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC Organics brand baby food pouches from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium Botulinum.

A manufacturing error resulted in excess water in the product, which under certain circumstances could support the growth of Clostridium Botulinum and pose a health risk to consumers. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The products were sold at the following locations up to and including February 8, 2017.

West: Extra Foods, Loblaws City Market, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores