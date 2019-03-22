Recall Notice from Interior Health

N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill Coffee

Interior Health is advising the public that N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill Coffee has been recalled due to temperature issues in the manufacturing process that potentially failed to control pathogens, including botulism.

If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill or other stores carrying this product in the Interior region of B.C., do not drink it. Either throw out the product or return it to the location you bought it from, with proof of purchase for a full refund. N7 Nitro cans and kegs have been pulled from shelves at retail stores as part of a voluntary recall.

If you consumed N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and are feeling unwell, please seek medical advice by contacting your family physician or nurse practitioner. At this time, no illnesses have been reported.