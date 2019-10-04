Ready for colour at Fall Art Show & Sale

Oliver’s 36th annual Fall Art Show & Sale welcomes art lovers this coming weekend. The multimedia arts event includes photography, fibre art, three-dimensional art, watercolours, oils, acrylics, mixed / other media, and two categories for youth. The public is invited to vote for their favourites among 103 works of art. In addition, three special exhibits are featured.

The Fall Art Show and Sale spans two days, Saturday October 5 (3 – 9 p.m.) and Sunday October 6 (12 – 5 p.m.), at the Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Drive. The event shares the same weekend at the same venue as the Cask and Keg and Festival of the Grape. Admission is by donation, with a draw to win a wine fridge. Draw tickets are $2 each.

Saturday’s visitors can vote for their favourite in each media category, and for overall “Best in Show”. The live music and dessert reception begin at 7 p.m., featuring the ever-popular Jazz Out West. Ballotting closes at 8 p.m. in time for the awards ceremony at 8:30.

Quail trophies will be presented to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners on Saturday evening. Honorable mentions will also recognize meritorious work.

Sunday’s admission is through a Festival of the Grape ticket only. The art show is a great place to stroll through and admire fine regional art or just sit and relax with some wine and food. The popular wine fridge draw continues.

Many works of art are for sale both days. Last year set a record for number of artworks sold. Sales add excitement and delight to the show, whether they`re works by established artists or youthful newcomers. Visitors may even meet the artists, and learn a little about their work.

Three non-competitive displays feature local arts groups and programs. The Double O Quilters add colour with their `Fabric Collage` display. CreateAbility is dedicated to making art accessible, exhibiting work by differently-abled adults. Art cards for sale. The RipOff Artists are ten talented artists, each working in their own medium, dedicated to “ripping off” a dead artist’s work in their own style. This year, the RipOffs go pop art, recreating Andy Warhol`s iconic Marilyn Monroe in ten different styles.

The Fall Art Show and Sale is an annual presentation by the Oliver Community Arts Council.