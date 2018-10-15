Read previous story and tell me if any of this makes sense

March 1 2018

Interior Health announced it is moving forward with a $970,000 upgrade to the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) which will improve patient privacy, flow, and the overall quality care provided to residents in the Oliver area.

The project is partially funded by the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD), who today formally approved its share of the project. The OSRHD will contribute 40 per cent of the project, with the Province of BC contributing the remaining 60 per cent.