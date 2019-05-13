Reaction to report

As with all iterations of Parks Canada issues, we as a public – have no idea if the facts presented are verifiable.

Parks Canada says it received so many surveys, but how are we as a community to audit their numbers in a verifiable assembly of actual numbers? It’s an arm of the Government, lobbying for more government, and adjusting the results of information collection (possibly, but unverified) to their own benefit.

It’s sounds like a classic conflict of interest, when the people making decisions have the most to gain from their own decisions. All presented in the guise of environmental protection – but given Parks Canada’s environmental track record, that too will suffer unless they drastically change their tactics as an agency.

I think you can say that for convenience, a lot of tough questions will be asked at tomorrow in Oliver. And if the locals want to hear the answers, and not have to repeat the questions over and over in small quiet little groups, this is the time to come an listen.

We are simply looking for the answers to questions that Parks Canada has never answered in a public arena.

Lionel Trudel

SOS Preservation Society