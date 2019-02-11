RDOS top cop chosen to lead BC police chiefs

Superintendent Ted De Jager named President of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police in 2019.

Officer-in Charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment’s Superintendent De Jager, has been named the newly appointed President of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police (BCACP).

At the recent quarterly meeting, De Jager was elected President of the BCACP for 2019. He takes over from previous year’s President, Chief Constable Manak, Victoria Police Dept.

The BCACP is an organization based on partnerships with Municipal Police Forces and the RCMP in British Columbia. It exists as a lobbying force with all levels of Government with regard to policing issues. It is similar in mandate to the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police in its focus on promoting positive policing changes, advocating for legislative changes, and other policy reforms.

The position of President within the BCACP rotates each year, and carries with it leadership responsibilities of guidance and coordination of resources in its pursuit of the organizations goals and mandate.

As De Jager continues to lead one of the busiest Regional Detachments in B.C., this new assignment will surely add to his workload; however, with his demonstrated leadership and management skills, he is up for the challenge, and is committed as newly appointed President of the BCACP.

Submitted by his PR person