RDOS to hear presentation today

To directors of the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen

Regional Arts Board proposed – support in principle requested

The South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society (aka SOPAC) has been in existence since 1993. It was the reincarnation of an earlier group working to establish a performing arts venue in Penticton. 

In July, 2019 the RDOS agreed to provide us with a $5,000 contribution to support our October workshop to determine a “grass roots” vision for the future of culture in the South Okanagan and Similkameen region and we promised to submit to you a report summarizing the results of the workshop and that is why we are here today.

The workshop was held over two days – October 26th and 27th – at the Penticton Seniors Centre. 

1. We had enthusiastic participants from a broad cross section of arts and culture organizations throughout the region including voices of 18 in the region

2. We have confirmed that there are many vibrant, growing and financially stable arts organizations in our city and region

3. The participants found consensus and agreed to continue to work together moving forward. SOS Arts Board: 

Subsequent to our workshop, the board has been in communication with the participants and several have agreed to join our board. The main purpose would be to convert SOPAC Society into a regional arts board and the group is likely to meet again in February.

We intend to rename the group the South Okanagan Similkameen Arts Board and the mandate is to continue the conversation regarding regional arts groups, programs and – perhaps some day – a new performing arts centre.

At this time, we are requesting your support in principle for the creation of a regional arts organization – the SOS Arts Board – as noted above so that we can continue what we have started. 