RDOS to crack down on messy locations

Location shown on Hwy 97 as you enter the Falls from the north – behind the Barber Shop – that site was hit by fire recently

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is cracking down on building and property bylaw infractions, partly due to an increase in staff that has allowed them more time to investigate.

Laura Miller, manager of building enforcement services with the RDOS says the move –

“It’s due to an extra staff member that was hired last spring, and it’s allowed our existing staff member to focus on the building infractions,” Miller said.

“We issue about 500 permits a year, and the permits are good for two years, and if they’re expired we have to take them to the board for enforcement action.”

The untidy and unsightly premises bylaw allows the RDOS to step in when a property is not being taken care of. A messy property in Okanagan Falls at 5208 9th Avenue was determined by the board Thursday to be violating that bylaw, and they voted to order the debris cleaned up at the owner’s expense.

with files from Castanet