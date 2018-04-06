Updated story – RDOS to allow more water into Willowbrook

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be working with the owner of St Andrews Golf Course to reduce water levels in Prather Lake.
Prather Lake, in the middle of the golf course, has no natural outlet. Forecasted rain and snow melt are expected to add even more water in an uncontrolled fashion. Before more rains and snow melt occur, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations & Rural Development (FLNRO) has ordered the owner of St Andrews to reduce water in the Lake.
Water from the lake will be pumped into the headwaters of Kearns Creek. Kearns Creek runs downstream to the community of Willowbrook, which is under a State of Local Emergency due to flooding and high water in an upstream dam.
The involvement of the RDOS will allow for controlled management of pumping to protect all homes in the watershed. Moving water through the system in a controlled way now will help prevent uncontrolled or emergency pumping later this spring after expected rains and snow melt.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is removing a section of road along Carr Crescent in Willowbrook. This will allow for water, which is pooling near homes, to move downstream effectively. Residents can use alternate routes to access all homes in the area.
An earthen dam on Kearns Creek above Willowbrook was near capacity this spring and will continue to be managed to maintain its stability. The water in the Kearns Creek Dam has already been lowered. The risk to this dam has been reduced significantly.
Comments
Brent Redenbach says
OH MY! WELL, SEEMS TO ME ,SOMEONE IS NOT DOING THERE JOB! I AM A RESIDENT OF THIS REGION FOR 47 YRS,AND HAVE SEEN MANY TIMES THE LACK OF MANAGEMENT OF THE CREEK SYSTEMS. sure,over the years lands got drier,someone approved building permits to build on flood plain,and or high water land.common sense tells me there may be an issue in wetter seasons, duh! ive travelled all these creeks mentioned along kobau,myers,mahoney basin,kearns,etc,etc. not once have I ever seen anyone or any sign of maintenance on kearns creek dam. wood jammed all over the place,creek vegetation throughout the creek itself,therefore leading to water restriction.. #2 duh! in previous years when there have been flooding issues,has anyone taken a step to reassure the culverts need to be larger. not minimal,but substantial! #3 duh.i agree with arts comments,and have much more opinion left in me,but I just thought common sense would prevail over the lack of judgement and the mighty dollar. now thousands of dollars of peoples hard earned money and homes will have to pay the price…shame.. hey, did anyone buy that acerage for sale in myers area of willowbrook that has been on the market for months….. guess not. better think again. did anyone know the weather forecast calls for more rain!!!hmmpf..I think someone should spend a little more time surveying these creeks of concern and start putting in proper drainage and culverts where needed,not underneath white lake road as was mentioned by art.geesh. cmon people . do your job!
Gail Blidook says
Very good comment, Mr. Riome re NIMBY. If it were not for ODN we would not even know that we have a whole lot more water heading to Island Road via Park Rill. What does that mean, “RDOS will allow for controlled management of pumping to protect all homes in the watershed”?
We have not had anyone show up to protect OUR homes from the flooding. Is Prather Lake causing flooding of homes or just the golf course? Why not set up a pumping system to use that water for irrigation of the golf course instead of dumping into Kearns Creek and thus into the already flooded area?
Arthur Riome says
Gail,
My thoughts are thus: Prather Lake at St Andrews golf course would be overfilling regardless of whether there was a little golf course there or not. Saving said extra water”would be a practical impossibility due to the sheer volume. A cubic metre of soil removed will hold a cubic metre of water in a reservoir. This would result in a lake and dam structure the size of the property. Not completely practical, to say the least. Prather Lake does not endanger any homes at the moment, nor will it likely ever endanger any homes. It would first spill into the swamp land South of the property and add to the current water flow. Just sayin’
Arthur Riome says
“Managing Spring Flooding”, in my humble opinion, would be for all agencies involved RDOS, MOTI, FLNRO… ( despite the lame excuse that it is not their Jurisdiction ) to begin at the river (where all water wants, needs, and knows that it will go… one way or another) and install suitable sized water management devices…ie. culverts, ditching etc. until the headwaters are reached. It is painfully apparent that the NIMBY ( not in my back yard ) syndrome is in full effect. Water comes to St. Andrews from above, then it is sent to Willowbrook, emergency measures are then taken to send it to Meyer’s Flats and Sportsman’s Bowl, then on to Island Road….and finally, the river. We are not designing a spy satellite here… it is simply drainage! I personally watched in horror last autumn as multiple very adequate culverts were installed beneath Willowbrook Road ( or… Fairview -White Lake…or what ever it is called now…) virtually all of which will never see a drop of water, ahead of extensive paving. Couldn’t even a fraction of the millions of dollars of expense have been directed to “real” issues ?
Publish: Yes more culvert work needs to be done – some property owners are doing it for the government (ala) south of Rd 7 Tinhorn – and sometimes I think that is what government may really want. MOTI allowing residents to dig up Hwy’s roads and not contracting the work ??