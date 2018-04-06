Updated story – RDOS to allow more water into Willowbrook

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be working with the owner of St Andrews Golf Course to reduce water levels in Prather Lake.

Prather Lake, in the middle of the golf course, has no natural outlet. Forecasted rain and snow melt are expected to add even more water in an uncontrolled fashion. Before more rains and snow melt occur, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations & Rural Development (FLNRO) has ordered the owner of St Andrews to reduce water in the Lake.

Water from the lake will be pumped into the headwaters of Kearns Creek. Kearns Creek runs downstream to the community of Willowbrook, which is under a State of Local Emergency due to flooding and high water in an upstream dam.

The involvement of the RDOS will allow for controlled management of pumping to protect all homes in the watershed. Moving water through the system in a controlled way now will help prevent uncontrolled or emergency pumping later this spring after expected rains and snow melt.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is removing a section of road along Carr Crescent in Willowbrook. This will allow for water, which is pooling near homes, to move downstream effectively. Residents can use alternate routes to access all homes in the area.

An earthen dam on Kearns Creek above Willowbrook was near capacity this spring and will continue to be managed to maintain its stability. The water in the Kearns Creek Dam has already been lowered. The risk to this dam has been reduced significantly.