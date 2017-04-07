RDOS still concerned about power rates for many rural customers

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be writing a letter to the provincial government and B.C. Utilities Commission objecting to the two-tier billing practices from FortisBC and BC Hydro.

“It’s like the fourth or fifth letter that we’ve written on this,” Area C Director Terry Schafer told the board Thursday.

Notice of Motion given two weeks ago by Area C alternate – Rick Knodel

WHEREAS the cost of the Conservation Rate on Fortis Electric customers has been extremely onerous over the past winter; and

WHEREAS this high rate has had a devastating social impact on the disabled and retired on fixed income, lower income families;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen send a letter to the Premier, the B.C. Utilities Commission and the opposition parties supporting the removal of the Conservation Rate entrenched in the Fortis Rate Order.

History:

The Regional District has previously submitted resolutions and met with Ministers at UBCM on this matter and the Joint Council has previously sent a letter to the Premier on the same matter.