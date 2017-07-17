RDOS staff recommend against two proposals in Osoyoos

ELECTORAL AREA “A” ADVISORY PLANNING COMMISSION – meets tonight

AGENDA

7:00 p.m.

Sonora Centre, 8505 – 68th Ave., Osoyoos

Members:

Dwayne Svendsen

Gerald Hesketh

Bonnie Douglas – Secretary

Bill Plaskett

Peter Beckett – Chair, Electoral Area “A” APC

Mark McKenney – Vice-Chair

Grant Montgomery

Delegations and Applications before the Commission

(Pendergraft, James) for Agricultural Land Commission Referral Application

Agent: Elenko, Brad

A02336.025 / (A2017.055-ALC)

Administrative Recommendation:

THAT the APC recommends that the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) be advised by the Regional District that the proposal to subdivide the property at 2257 82nd Avenue is NOT supported.

The subject property is approximately 16.7 ha in area and is located on the west side of Highway 3, approximately 2.2 km east of the Town of Osoyoos boundary. The property is split zoned with the northern portion of approximately 6700 m2 as AG1 and the remainder is AG2.

The southern 2/3 of the property and a small portion of the northern section are under current agricultural production. The applicant has stated that approximately 8.3 ha of land is presently under agriculture. Portions of the property are fairly steeply sloped with rocky outcrops. The surrounding pattern of development is generally characterised by similar agricultural uses.

The applicant is seeking to subdivide the subject property, which is approximately 16.7 hectares (ha) in area, into two new parcels, one of which will be approximately 4.0 ha (“Lot 1”), and the other 12.7 ha (“Lot 2”) in size. In support of this proposal, the applicant has stated that “the owner is retired and would like to sell the farmable portion of the property for continued agricultural and would like to retain the non-agricultural portion of the property for continued rural residential use”

(Harding, Lisa) for Development Variance Permit Application

Attending: Sean Harding, Gerry Leering and Sean Mercer

A05911.000 (A2017.061-DVP)

Administrative Recommendation:

THAT the APC recommends to the RDOS Board of Directors that the subject development application be denied.

Proposed Development:

This application seeks to increase maximum parcel coverage from 50% to 67.3% and to reduce the minimum rear parcel line setback for a principal building from 7.5 metres to 0.0 metres, in order to formalize an existing pergola, stairs, and deck.

In support of the application, the applicant has stated that “as recognized by the Board of Variance in 2010, the land (subdivision) was created in 1931 and does not comply with current zoning bylaw standards. The property is 428 m2 in area and the zoning bylaw minimum parcel area is 505 m2 for RS1. . . . The property has no depth and is sandwiched between the 95 Street road right of way and Osoyoos Lake.”

Of concern is that the current proposal is seen to be at cross-purposes with both of these directions in that it is seeking to allow a pergola, stairs, and deck to significantly encroach into the SPEA. Administration further notes that the purpose of a setback is generally to encourage adequate spacing between buildings and structures in order to reduce potential negative impacts on adjacent properties with respect to overshadowing, access to sunlight, loss of privacy and mitigation of noise.

In this instance, Administration is concerned that proposed setback reduction has the potential to adversely impact on adjacent residential uses as most dwellings in this area have been orientated towards the rear parcel line in order to take advantage of the frontage with Osoyoos Lake and that development this close to the foreshore is not common.

also a decision needed on:

APC Bylaw No. 2339 5.1 – Chair of the Commission

Election of the Chair, Vice-Chair and Secretary