RDOS *Santa Claus – passes

The Similkameen area (Hedley/Olalla) is mourning the loss of regional director Elef Christensen, who passed away suddenly Saturday at the age of 74. He was in indeed a character.

Christensen was nearing the end of his second term as the rural Area G representative for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

“Elef was well known in the community for his generosity,” says RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “His commitment to public service is a great illustration of his untiring willingness to helping friends, neighbours and the community he called home.”

RDOS CAO Bill Newell says he will remember Christensen’s generous spirit. “Elef would often drive rural residents into Penticton for appointments, or to catch the Greyhound bus,” says Newell. “Elef will be missed in the community.”

“He was a very dedicated and conscientious guy that really took his job seriously,” said Roger Mayer, friend of Christensen and Area “G” alternate director. Mayer is a former chair of the Board.

“He called me many times and really poured over the details on budget items to make sure not any more money was spent than was needed.”

Mayer said Christensen had lived in Hedley for decades and was dedicated to the community. A recent project saw him trying to find funding for the town’s water systems. He was instrumental in obtaining nearly $500,000 to upgrade the Olalla water system in 2017.

“He was always looking for someone else’s money than his own taxpayers’,” Mayer said, adding the local media often – “dwelled” on his expenses — which were routinely the highest on the board due to his travel to various conferences.

Mayer will be filling in as the local RDOS representative until October’s local elections

* Elef would often dress as Santa and come to the last board meeting of the year dressed as St. Nick

He will be missed. He had walked with a cane for some time and was known to be not overly well. He had served twice on the RDOS Board separated by one term in which another person took his place.

Source: Files from Castanet, photo from RDOS