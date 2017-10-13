RDOS rescinds ban on opening burning – wait till Sunday folks

The Regional District Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) – Effective at noon on Sunday, October 15, 2017, the current Open Burning ban which includes backyard and multiple pile burning will be rescinded for those lands which are contained within the RDOS Fire Protection Areas in accordance with RDOS By-Law No. 2364, 2005.

The Kamloops Fire Center is planning to rescind their fire ban today, Friday, October 13, 2017 at 17:00h based on their assessment of conditions in the region. Certain municipalities such as Penticton and Summerland have extended their Open Burning ban (fires larger than 0.5m in height and width) until November 1, 2017. Please check with your local municipality before burning.

The RDOS would like to remind residents that the high risk of forest fires remains due to low levels of precipitation and dry conditions. Please follow vigilant safety precautions when burning. You must have a burn permit, and even if you have a 2017 burn permit in place you must check with your local Fire Chief before burning. There may be no burning in certain areas.

The By-Law is enforced by local volunteer fire departments and applies to fire protection areas – Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Tulameen, and Willowbrook. If your property is outside one of these fire protection service areas contact either your Municipality or the Ministry of Forests at 1-888-797-1717 to obtain an open air burning permit.

Questions regarding local fire bans can be directed to info@rdos.bc.ca or the Regional District office at 250-492-0237 or toll free 1-877-610-3737. Information is available at www.rdos.bc.ca.