RDOS orders cleanup

Owner of land south of Town of Oliver boundaries told to clean up after years of neglect, fires, and the accumulation of undesirable material.

According to Area C Directior Rick Knodel – no injunctive action has been authorized by the Board but a clear message sent to the owner that the land in question is not being used for its intended purpose. There is a number of small mobile home parks in the area between Rd 1 and R 2.

Good news – some tenants moved to Loose Bay for the summer.