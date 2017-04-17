RDOS Open Houses on : Composting Sites, Carts and Landfills

Throughout April and May, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be conducting open houses across the Regional area to get public feedback on a number of potential solid waste projects. These include the siting of a Regional compost facility, the use of carts for residential collection and an update of capital projects at local landfills.

The RDOS completed a large scale composting feasibility study in 2016. The purpose of the study was to determine the best locations to site compost facilities. Factors included odour potential, choice of technologies and transportation links.

Of the 18 sites considered, 2 were ranked the highest. One potential site is located within the Penticton Indian Band at 2760 Marron Valley Road. The other is located at the Summerland Landfill on property owned by the District of Summerland. These potential sites are being brought forward to hear concerns from local property owners.

The benefits of a Regional Compost Facility include the reduction of greenhouse gases, the creation of food waste compost for local growers and savings in disposal costs. Local concerns include potential odour and heavy truck traffic. Open houses regarding both sites will be held in May.

The potential of supplying carts for homes in Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and rural parts of the RDOS will also be discussed. The City of Penticton commenced a cart based collection program last year. Penticton homes were supplied a garbage, yard waste and recycle cart. The RDOS and other member municipalities are looking at this program with the potential implementation in July of 2018.

Submitted