RDOS Director – Area C

There is a proposal to create a regional compost service at the Oliver dump site.

There will in the future be much discussion on this topic but with what I see and know I believe this is absolutely needed:

•The increase in food wet waste in this south Okanagan Is putting stress on the dump facilities now and without improvement will decrease the life span of the landfill.

•The feedlot had a compost site that would take in agricultural wastes. That facility was discontinued when the feedlot was sold and closed. This has created a need.

•As there has been a compost site there all along this is not a new use in the area.

•As the existing dump will have food waste removed from it and moved into the compost facility the odor controls that will be implemented should decrease the current odor levels.

•The dumpsite has sufficient land for this endeavor which will keep the cost down.

•It is likely that Osoyoos to O K falls would utilize this facility but that transport costs may not make it feasible for Penticton and north.

As with all undertakings there are pro’s and con’s but I believe that this is the best solution for a growing problem and the pro’s far outweigh the con’s.

Rick Knodel