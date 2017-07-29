RDOS change mind on compost – now recommend Summerland

Administrative Recommendation:

THAT the Regional District identify the Summerland Landfill as the preferred site for a Regional Compost facility; and,

THAT the Marron Valley Road site be considered as a secondary alternative for the development of a Regional Compost facility.

Purpose:

To determine a preferred location for a Regional Compost Site for food waste, yard waste, wood waste and waste water treatment sludge.

Business Plan Objective:

KSD #3 – Build a sustainable region: Goal 3.3 – To develop an environmentally sustainable region

Objective 3.3.4 – Complete site analysis of the new organics processing facility

Background:

The 2012 Solid Waste Management Plan called for the development of facilities that would allow food waste and other organics to be diverted from local landfills. The Plan also called for improvements of local composting facilities including those for waste water treatment sludge. In addition, the Regional District is now in contravention of the Landfill Gas Capture Regulation. RDOS has advocated to the Province that with the removal of organics from Campbell Mountain Landfill, a BioCover Methodology would be favourable to an Active Gas Capture System.With partial funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the RDOS hired Tetra Tech EBAto conduct numerous feasibility studies and odour models. The RDOS hired SLR to provide comparisons between 6 sites using 4 scenarios and the attached marketing study. SLR evaluated asite adjacent to the District of Summerland Landfill and the Marron Valley Road site as the two most favourable based on a number of predetermined criteria. In 2017 the RDOS engaged in a wide public consultation regarding the two sites following theupdated Provincial ‘Guide to Solid Waste Management Planning’.