RDOS briefs

Area C land up for subdivision to be sent to Agriculture Land Commission.

6561 McKinney Rd (owners B Leclerc and E Casorso – needs ALC approval to subdivide into three parcels.

Allowable under RDOS zoning as parcels more than 10 hectares in size. Sending the matter was approved by directors

Grant application to be sent on Region-wide Aquifer Recharge and Groundwater study

Board director consented to a letter of support to the BC Real Estate Board to acquire a grant for such a study on water resources.

Keremeos area to hold referendum on library service after easier process fails. An AAP Alternative Approval Process event took place but attracted the attention of 10 percent of the voters who said no to more taxation for library services. RDOS voted to hold a referendum April 8 (after spring break) to seek approval. Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer said it was unfortunate that some “alternative facts” were circulated in the community that confusion many.

Letter of support to be written by RDOS to support Oliver’s application for large grant to fix syphon.

Oliver seeks about $10 million to fix the syphon at Gallagher Lake by burying a large pipe along Highway 97.