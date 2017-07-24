RDOS approves two South Okanagan land issues

RECOMMENDATION 1(Unweighted Rural Vote – Simple Majority)

It was Moved and Seconded

THAT the RDOS Board “authorize” the application to undertake a two lot subdivision at 2257 82nd Avenue (Lot A, DL 223, SDYD, Plan KAP92472) in Electoral Area “A” to proceed to the Agricultural Land Commission.

CARRIED

Opposed: Director Brydon

And

RECOMMENDATION 2(Unweighted Rural Vote – 2/3 Majority)

It was MOVED and SECONDED

THAT Bylaw No. 2452.17, 2017, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Protection of Farming Development Permit Area Update Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw be read a third time and adopted. – CARRIED