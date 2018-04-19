RCMP report

Theft from Motor Vehicles

There has been a recent increase in Theft from Motor Vehicle offences being committed in Oliver. Suspects are believed to be one female and one male. In the majority of reported thefts, the vehicles were left unlocked with valuables left in plain view or easily found by the suspects. These suspects are not committing sophisticated crimes, they are simply trying to open door handles on vehicles and once they discover it is unlocked they take whatever they can carry. Unfortunately they have successfully stolen items of considerable value. These suspects continue to steal from unlocked vehicles only because it is of low risk of being caught and it is a fruitful source of income. Do not leave your vehicle unlocked for any amount of time with something of value inside the vehicle or you risk having it stolen. Often when we do catch someone we believe is a suspect of a recent theft, the items found in their possession have no distinguishable identifiable marks, or serial numbers that we can use to prove the items are stolen. Please record any serial numbers, or mark your property with something Oliver RCMP can use to have it returned to you.

Sgt .B.A. GERVAIS

Oliver Area Commander