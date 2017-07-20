RCMP report

Police recover body from Okanagan Lake

The West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that a body of a male was located and recovered from Okanagan Lake.

On Wednesday July 19, 2017 at approximately 7:00 am, the West Kelowna RCMP received a report from a boater, who had spotted a body in a shallow area of the lake 400 metres off of Maude Roxby Wetland.

Police and Kelowna Fire Dept attended by boat and made the recovery.

RCMP investigators believe that it is that of the 23 yr old man who fell overboard from a boat on July 15th, 2017.

The man’s next of kin have been notified and the West Kelowna RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroner Service with their investigation into the man’s death