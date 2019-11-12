RCMP reply

Oversight is now common practice in most detachments. All operational detachments have carbines as part of their use of force options, and have for several years now. As such, the RCMP often fields questions about members carrying carbines, particularly on Remembrance Day. So I will offer you the message that is consistently provided to media inquiries in regards to this matter

While there was no specific threat against the Oliver Remembrance Day Ceremony, the RCMP was there in both a ceremonial role, where we took part in the parade, and an operational capacity to ensure the safety of the public. For ceremonial duties officers have always had the option to wear their service pistols, or operationally carry other use of force options including the carbine rifle. Carbines rifles are part of an RCMP officer’s equipment and can be openly carried. Any officer with a carbine rifle will have undergone mandatory training before they are permitted to carry one.

Staff Sergeant Kirsten Marshall

Office in Charge – for the RDOS stationed at Penticton