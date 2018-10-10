RCMP asked to respond to suspicious fire

Large format picture submitted by Robert and Caroline

7:45 am* dispatch to end of River Road – property west of Okanagan River (OIB) report of black smoke.

All units cleared at: 8:25 am

Turned out to be a vehicle fire that could only be accessed through Deer Park Estates some miles away. How the vehicle got to that location – a bit of a mystery.

Firefighters had to use a walking bridge to string hose to the other side of river. One first responder stated on the comm channel – “once we have water on it – it won’t last long”.

One pumper sent back to hall. One remains on scene in a clean up capacity.