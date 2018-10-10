RCMP asked to respond to suspicious fire

Large format picture submitted by Robert and Caroline
7:45 am* dispatch to end of River Road – property west of Okanagan River (OIB) report of black smoke.
All units cleared at: 8:25 am
Turned out to be a vehicle fire that could only be accessed through Deer Park Estates some miles away. How the vehicle got to that location – a bit of a mystery.
Firefighters had to use a walking bridge to string hose to the other side of river. One first responder stated on the comm channel – “once we have water on it – it won’t last long”.
One pumper sent back to hall. One remains on scene in a clean up capacity.
Comments
Peggy MacRae says
It is absolutely impossible for a vehicle to get to that side of the Okanagan River via Deer Park Estates. If you look at the side hill you would see a mobile home on the top of the hill and a road that comes down the hill to the river. All on the west side of the Omanagan river.
Publisher: The vehicle could have accessed that site by using the old RR bed. The concrete blocks in the river were the supports for the KVR tracks that have been removed. Your first sentence is absolutely correct and ODN did not assert otherwise at any time.
Rob Graham OFD Spokesman says
At approximately 0725 the Oliver Fire Department resonded to a report of a vehicle fire. Crews responded with 2 pumper trucks to Deer Park Estates and found a vehicle on the other side of the river. Access was gained from a gated water pipe bridge and knocked down
Fire is being treated as suspicious and turned over to the RCMP