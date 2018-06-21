Rant on Regional D-O-S rational for Penticton based thinking

RDOS – Regional District – Okanagan Similkameen

Princeton almost to Manning Park to top of Anarchist Mountain to north end of Summerland, Naramata, OK Falls, Olalla, Twin Lakes, Apex, White Lake, Willowbrook, Kaleden, Testalinda, OIB reserve, PIB reserve, Hedley, Cawston, Keremeos, Osoyoos, our little Oliver – and then of course the big brute PENTICTON.

18 directors in all – 8 north of Kaleden – 10 south

Okay let us start again – the Penticton Regional District is located in Penticton at 101 Martin Street in Penticton. You might say for obvious reasons but now the directors of the RDOS are contemplating some form of office/staff integration. Let me scratch the chalk board, let me rip the needle off the record…… oops.

The centre of the RDOS is near Kaleden. That might not help the 5 reps from Princeton and Keremeos but more in line with the reality of travel. Think of it… Penticton directors actually having to get off their duffs and driving to a meeting – like everyone else. I know the distances. I know the drive times.

The best place for a regional facility is close to the junction of Hwy 97 and Hwy 3A Kaleden. Maybe on a PIB long term lease. OK Falls proposed at one time.

Is the regional district a rural based government or a blend of farm/ranch/rural land vs big Municipal Governments like Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Princeton and Keremeos?

You will NOT decide this

I will NOT decide this

This may never come up again.

But…