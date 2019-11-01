Rant – just another one to ignore

‘Do you see what I see?’ a song?

Today I went to review the work of the Highways contractor charged with the responsibility of ‘fixin da roads’. They/it were ripping up roads south of Penticton that did not need help but our dear old Tuc el Nuit Drive…… not done, not fixed, not complete.

And the reasons – none that are apparent. Too cold, hot mix not available, ?? Folks this is not rocket science. Pavement invented when ?

Note to Clarence,

Note to Linda,

This is our road and no one seems to care.

MOTI the only ministry I know that hides….. rarely showing it’s face to the public that pays the bills.

Only one pix here – need more? – I can send