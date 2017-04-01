Saturday morning – not much happening!
Checking various websites and news sources – John Horgan visiting Penticton again!!!
The NDP has one chance in ten to beat Dan Ashton – Liberal in Penticton
The NDP has four chances in ten to beat Linda Larson – Liberal in Boundary Similkameen.
Why does John Horgan spend so much time in Penticton.??
Can you even name the candidate for the NDP in Penticton??
If you walked past John Horgan on the street would you notice??
Oh…. and/or the Green Party candidates or the independents
Comments
Hella Prochaska says
LEANING TO THE MONEY SIDE, or are you not in favour of the party that will bring more oil into the City of Vancouver, never an accident, of course!!! And no plans how to get rid of the problems that might entail.
How about burdening the BC population for cleaning up the latest mining effluent disaster, was only a few years ago, from which the people living in these areas are still suffering now and for many years to come.
No time and money available from the companies that made the money by extracting the minerals. and are not held reponsible legally for the clean-up.
Who talks about this in this election campaign.
And whose rant is this, the editor`s of this ODN, or why is there no name given.
Pat Hampson says
I vote according to performance and results of promises made and completed. Performance is the key factor.
Rhetoric has no effect on me; regardless of personal feeling about any candidate or party affiliations; the services and dollars spent in my riding count for more than; “when I am elected……”.