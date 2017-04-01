Saturday morning – not much happening!

Checking various websites and news sources – John Horgan visiting Penticton again!!!

The NDP has one chance in ten to beat Dan Ashton – Liberal in Penticton

The NDP has four chances in ten to beat Linda Larson – Liberal in Boundary Similkameen.

Why does John Horgan spend so much time in Penticton.??

Can you even name the candidate for the NDP in Penticton??

If you walked past John Horgan on the street would you notice??

Oh…. and/or the Green Party candidates or the independents