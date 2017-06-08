Rain – the wild card to lake levels

Credit: Black Press Digital
River levels throughout the region have been improving since the weekend, and in most areas river levels have seen significant declines over the past few days. On the Shuswap River, Mara Lake, Shuswap Lake and South Thompson River, levels have stabilized but remain at high (approximately 10-year return period levels). Similarly, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley (Water Survey of Canada gauge 08NJ013) is maintaining flows in the 490-500 m3/s range (between a 2-year and 5-year flow). While rivers are showing signs of improvement, and indications that runoff from snow melt may have reached peak levels, levels are at or near bankfull condition and are very sensitive to additional runoff from rainfall. Current weather forecasts from Environment Canada indicate the potential for rain throughout the region later this week, and this may lead to additional rises in river and lake levels throughout the region.
Comments
Germain Miller says
P.S. the creek is Mission Creek which supplies 1/3 of all the water Okanogan Lake gets.
Publisher: I tried three times to get the spellin’ rite @ it wa a know go
Publisher: 49 million acres of land in the watershed behind Mission Creet – 27 miles up stream to head waters.
Germain Miller says
A much better view from above then from ground level, where one can not tell exactly how much flooding there is.
Carolyn Madge says
I believe the correct spelling of Okanagan Lake is Okanagan not Okanogan.
Publisher: Germain – Carolyn Cranna was in the class of 60 – with my brother Grant
Germain Miller lived with his sister and family at the very top of the current School Avenue – right on the hill.
Remember those days well.