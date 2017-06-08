Rain – the wild card to lake levels

Credit: Black Press Digital

River levels throughout the region have been improving since the weekend, and in most areas river levels have seen significant declines over the past few days. On the Shuswap River, Mara Lake, Shuswap Lake and South Thompson River, levels have stabilized but remain at high (approximately 10-year return period levels). Similarly, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley (Water Survey of Canada gauge 08NJ013) is maintaining flows in the 490-500 m3/s range (between a 2-year and 5-year flow). While rivers are showing signs of improvement, and indications that runoff from snow melt may have reached peak levels, levels are at or near bankfull condition and are very sensitive to additional runoff from rainfall. Current weather forecasts from Environment Canada indicate the potential for rain throughout the region later this week, and this may lead to additional rises in river and lake levels throughout the region.