Rain, river levels, flooding etc

A couple of points – ODN gave extensive coverage to creek flows and breaks last week.

Ministry of Environment is now saying that the river level will remain high – right into July to clear the water from Okanagan Lake. The level is controlled by the Dam at the south end of Okanagan Lake at Penticton.

Because of high run off from creeks and streams in the Central Okanagan – we see all that water moving through our system:

Okanagan River, Vaseux and Osoyoos Lakes.

There may be more flooding depending on the snow melt, the flow in the creeks etc.

It’s a bit of wait and see. Most of the development (housing) in our area is protected well by the channel/river with large dykes.

Those in low lying area subject to flooding know about the history and should be in contact with RDOS and other government services.